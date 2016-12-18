Open Air Festivals 2017 - Ein Überblick

16./17.Juni

Kosmonaut - Stausee Rabenstein/ Chemnitz

kosmonaut-festival.de

(Editors, Deichkind, Terrorgruppe)



23./24.Juni

This Is Ska - Wasserburg Roßlau/ Dessau

this-is-ska.de



30. Juni/1./2.Juli

Summerjam - Fühlinger See, Köln

summerjam.de

(The Skatalites, Alpha Blondy, Sido)



6./7./8./9.Juli

Feel Festival - Bergheider See /Finsterwalde

feel-festival.de



6./7./8./9.Juli

Splash - Ferropolis, Gräfenhainichen

www.splash-festival.de

13./14./15.Juli

Back To Future - Glaubitz/Riesa

back-to-future.com

(Oxo 86, The Adicts, Toxoplasma)



14./15./16.Juli

Meltfestival - Ferropolis, Gräfenhainichen

http://www.meltfestival.de



4./5./6.August

Resist To Exist - Berlin

http://resisttoexist.de/wp/



Pure & Crafted - Ferropolis / Gräfenhainichen

www.pureandcrafted.com



11./12./13.August

SonneMondSterne - Saalburg

http://www.sonnemondsterne.de/

16./17./18./19.August

Chiemsee Summer - Übersee

http://www.chiemsee-summer.de/



18./19./20.August

Highfield, Störmthaler See, Leipzig

http://www.highfield.de/

(Placebo, Billy Talent)



9./10.September

Lollapalooza - Berlin, Treptower Park

http://www.lollapaloozade.com

3./4./5. August- Kystryn, Polen