Open Air Festivals 2017 - Ein Überblick
16./17.Juni
Kosmonaut - Stausee Rabenstein/ Chemnitz
kosmonaut-festival.de
(Editors, Deichkind, Terrorgruppe)
23./24.Juni
This Is Ska - Wasserburg Roßlau/ Dessau
this-is-ska.de
30. Juni/1./2.Juli
Summerjam - Fühlinger See, Köln
summerjam.de
(The Skatalites, Alpha Blondy, Sido)
6./7./8./9.Juli
Feel Festival - Bergheider See /Finsterwalde
feel-festival.de
6./7./8./9.Juli
Splash - Ferropolis, Gräfenhainichen
www.splash-festival.de
13./14./15.Juli
Back To Future - Glaubitz/Riesa
back-to-future.com
(Oxo 86, The Adicts, Toxoplasma)
3./4./5. August
Haltestelle Woodstock - Kystryn, Polen
http://woodstockfestival.pl/en/
14./15./16.Juli
Meltfestival - Ferropolis, Gräfenhainichen
http://www.meltfestival.de
4./5./6.August
Resist To Exist - Berlin
http://resisttoexist.de/wp/
Pure & Crafted - Ferropolis/ Gräfenhainichen
www.pureandcrafted.com
11./12./13.August
SonneMondSterne - Saalburg
http://www.sonnemondsterne.de/
(Materia, Fritz Kalkbrenner, Sven Väth, Steve Aoki)
16./17./18./19.August
Chiemsee Summer - Übersee
http://www.chiemsee-summer.de/
18./19./20.August
Highfield, Störmthaler See, Leipzig
http://www.highfield.de/
(Placebo, Billy Talent)
9./10.September
Lollapalooza - Berlin, Treptower Park
http://www.lollapaloozade.com
Tags: Open Air, Festivals, Summerjam, Meltfestival, Haltestelle Woodstock, Highfield, Lollapalooza, Splash, Back to Future, Feel Festival