Open Air Festivals 2017 - Ein Überblick

16./17.Juni 
Kosmonaut - Stausee Rabenstein/ Chemnitz
rockfestival glienkosmonaut-festival.de
(Editors, Deichkind, Terrorgruppe)

23./24.Juni
This Is Ska - Wasserburg Roßlau/ Dessau
this-is-ska.de

30. Juni/1./2.Juli 
Summerjam - Fühlinger See, Köln
summerjam.de
(The Skatalites, Alpha Blondy, Sido)

6./7./8./9.Juli 
Feel Festival - Bergheider See /Finsterwalde
feel-festival.de

6./7./8./9.Juli 
Splash - Ferropolis, Gräfenhainichen
www.splash-festival.de

13./14./15.Juli
Back To Future - Glaubitz/Riesa
back-to-future.com
(Oxo 86, The Adicts, Toxoplasma)

 

3./4./5. August  
Haltestelle Woodstock - Kystryn, Polen 
http://woodstockfestival.pl/en/

14./15./16.Juli
Meltfestival - Ferropolis, Gräfenhainichen
http://www.meltfestival.de

4./5./6.August 
Resist To Exist - Berlin
http://resisttoexist.de/wp/

Pure & Crafted - Ferropolis/ Gräfenhainichen
www.pureandcrafted.com

11./12./13.August 
SonneMondSterne - Saalburg
http://www.sonnemondsterne.de/
(Materia, Fritz Kalkbrenner, Sven Väth, Steve Aoki) 

16./17./18./19.August 
Chiemsee Summer - Übersee
http://www.chiemsee-summer.de/

18./19./20.August
Highfield, Störmthaler See, Leipzig
http://www.highfield.de/
(Placebo, Billy Talent)

9./10.September
Lollapalooza - Berlin, Treptower Park
http://www.lollapaloozade.com

