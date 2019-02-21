World Press Photo of the year Nominees 2019
Crying Girl on the Border
John Moore, United States, Getty Images
Quelle: https://www.worldpressphoto.org/collection/photocontest/winners/2019/37614/2019-Photo-Contest-Nominees
The Disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi
Chris McGrath, Australia, Getty Images
Akashinga - the Brave Ones
Brent Stirton, South Africa, Getty Images
Being Pregnant After FARC Child-Bearing Ban
Catalina Martin-Chico, France/Spain, Panos
Almajiri Boy
Marco Gualazzini, Italy, Contrasto
Victims of an Alleged Gas Attack Receive Treatment in Eastern Ghouta
Mohammed Badra, Syria, European Pressphoto Agency
