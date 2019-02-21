Travel: Unterwegs auf Mauritius

Der letzte Tag der Reise. Die vergangene Nacht habe ich schlecht geschlafen. Wenn einem Abends im Bad plötzlich eine 40 Zentimeter lange Schlange anblickt (und mit der Zunge schnalzt), macht man sich schon seine Gedanken. Ein Blick in Googles Bildersuche hilft da nur bedingt ....
mauritius13Fünf Minuten vor der vereinbarten Zeit ist er bereits da. "Sie sind ja pünktlicher als die Deutschen" sage ich zum Taxifahrer. Ich wuchte meinen 14 Kilo Rucksack in den Kofferaum und öffne die linke Fahrertür. Gemächlich schleichen wir über die Insel. Unterhalten uns über das bevorstehende 'Premiere-League'-Spiel. So erfahre ich auch, dass er ManU-Fan ist. Ich zeige ihm auf dem Handy ein paar Fotos von meinem Trip nach La Réunion. Dabei fährt uns fast ein anderes Auto in die Seite. Irgendwann haben wir dann auch dass kleine Dorf im Süden der Insel gefunden. Nur sechs Kilometer sind es von hier zum Flughafen. Kein Tourist weit und breit. Dafür eine Bilderbuchbucht und eine Bude, bei der ich den besten Fisch meines Lebens gegessen habe ....

World Press Photo of the year Nominees 2019

005 John Moore Getty Images

Crying Girl on the Border
John Moore, United States, Getty Images

004 Chris McGrath Getty Images

The Disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi
Chris McGrath, Australia, Getty Images

006 Brent Stirton Getty Images

Akashinga - the Brave Ones
Brent Stirton, South Africa, Getty Images


003 Catalina Martin Chico Panos

Being Pregnant After FARC Child-Bearing Ban
Catalina Martin-Chico, France/Spain, Panos

002 Marco Gualazzini Contrasto

Almajiri Boy
Marco Gualazzini, Italy, Contrasto


001 Mohammed Badra European Pressphoto Agency

Victims of an Alleged Gas Attack Receive Treatment in Eastern Ghouta
Mohammed Badra, Syria, European Pressphoto Agency 

Quelle: https://www.worldpressphoto.org/collection/photocontest/winners/2019/37614/2019-Photo-Contest-Nominees

