World Press Photo of the year Nominees 2019

Travel: Unterwegs auf Mauritius

Fünf Minuten vor der vereinbarten Zeit ist er bereits da. "Sie sind ja pünktlicher als die Deutschen" sage ich zum Taxifahrer. Ich wuchte meinen 14 Kilo Rucksack in den Kofferaum und öffne die linke Fahrertür. Gemächlich schleichen wir über die Insel. Unterhalten uns über das bevorstehende 'Premiere-League'-Spiel. So erfahre ich auch, dass er ManU-Fan ist. Ich zeige ihm auf dem Handy ein paar Fotos von meinem Trip nach La Réunion. Dabei fährt uns fast ein anderes Auto in die Seite. Irgendwann haben wir dann auch dass kleine Dorf im Süden der Insel gefunden. Nur sechs Kilometer sind es von hier zum Flughafen. Kein Tourist weit und breit. Dafür eine Bilderbuchbucht und eine Bude, bei der ich den besten Fisch meines Lebens gegessen habe ....